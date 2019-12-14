Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Reveals Plans to ‘Build a School’

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, is once again using her platform for a good cause. Walker revealed on Instagram Thursday that she is launching a new campaign with Pencils of Promise to help build a school. Pencils of Promise is a for-purpose organization that aims to increase education in Lasos, Guatemala and Ghana.

“Today, I am launching a campaign with [Pencils of Promise] to build a school,” Walker, 20, wrote on Instagram. “This is the season of giving and my biggest wish is to provide a space for these children to learn. Everyone deserves a good education. The link is in my bio. xx, Meadow.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Walker has already raised more than $11,000 of her $50,000 goal since launching her fundraiser. She dedicated the fundraiser to her late father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Dec 12, 2019 at 4:55pm PST

“This is the season of giving. Do Good, is something that is extremely important to me,” Walker wrote on her fundraising page. “Even $1 can make a huge difference in providing children with a space to learn and grow. Education, all of the knowledge that you have gained, is something that can never be taken away from you. This year, building this school is the one thing on my Christmas list. In addition, I would like to dedicate this school to my father, Paul Walker.”

Walker has long shown a desire to continue her father’s philanthropic causes since his tragic death. She helped establish The Paul Walker Foundation, which hopes to help “ocean leaders of tomorrow become beacons in the fight to protect our oceans, wildlife, and ourselves.”

Walker launched the Paul Walker Foundation in 2015, on the day that would have been her father’s birthday.

“Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions,” she wrote at the time. “His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others.”

Walker has 2 million followers on Instagram. She often shares new modelling photos, but her latest was a throwback photo, showing her days as a baby.

“Baby chubs,” she wrote next to the adorable photo.

Paul Walker and driver Roger Rodas died in a single-car high-speed car crash in Santa Clarita, California in 2013. The actor was 40 years old.

At the time of his death, Walker was in the middle of working on Furious 7, which was released in 2015 and featured his last appearance on film.

In October 2017, Walker settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche. The terms of the settlement remain confidential, ABC News reported at the time.

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation