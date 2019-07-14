Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Marks Her Return to Instagram With Stunning Photo

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, returned to Instagram for the first time in more than a month on Friday. The 20-year-old posted two stunning photos from a recent photo shoot, earning dozens of comments from fans surprised to see her return to social media.

Walker posted a photo from a recent session with photographer Hedi Stanton on Friday. She merely wrote “Hi” in the caption. She later posted another photo from the session on her Instagram Story, tagging Stanton.

“That’s an angel if I’ve ever seen one,” one fan wrote in the captions.

“Wow [fire] [wow emoji] you have your dad’s beautiful blue eyes for sure,” another fan wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“I need to tell you, your posts convey so much peace and light, you’re a person surrounded by love,” another wrote.

This was Walker’s first Instagram post since at least May and only the seventh post remaining on her Instagram page. As Access notes, Meadow shared a black and white photo of herself in May, making a Gal Gadot-inspired pose. Walker later deleted the post.

Walker joined the social network in September 2015 to share a photo of herself as a toddler with her father to mark what would have been his birthday. She urged his fans to support the Paul Walker Foundation in his memory.

“Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions,” Walker wrote in 2015. “His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father.”

Paul Walker was best known worldwide as Brian O’Conner in Universal’s The Fast and the Furious movies. He died in a November 2013 single-car crash, along with his friend, driver Roger Rodas. He was 40 years old.

At the time of his death, Walker was still in the middle of filming Furious 7, which was delayed and eventually released in April 2015. It went on to gross $1.5 billion worldwide.

In 2018, the actor’s life was the subject of the documentary I Am Paul Walker. Meadow, Walker’s only child, was not involved with the film.

“She’s a reserved young lady. She’s on the shyer, more reserved side,” Paul Walker’s brother Caleb Walker told E! News. “Maybe she needed a few more years, who knows. But we totally respect that. Obviously we would’ve loved to have her in it, but she wasn’t ready.”

Walker grew up in Hawaii and lived with her mother, Rebecca McBrain, until 2011, when she moved to California to live with her father.

“We would see her for all of the holidays but otherwise, to be truthful, we didn’t see her all that often,” Paul Walker’s other brother, Cody Walker, told E! News. “We’re here for her 100 percent. Whenever she’s ready, she has a family that loves her. Things take time. Everybody deals with things differently. I think that’s all that it is.”

