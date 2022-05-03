Paul Walker's Brother Appears With 'Fast and Furious' Star in PSA Against Street Racing

✖

Paul Walker's brother Cody Walker is issuing a warning about the dangers of illegal street racing in a new public service announcement for the Orange County District Attorney's Office featuring Fast & Furious star Sung Kang. Paul Walker, who also starred in the Fast & Furious franchise, died in 2013 at age 40 when the speeding Porsche he was a passenger in crashed and exploded, killing the actor and the driver, Paul's friend Roger Rodas, on the way home from a charity event.

In the PSA, racing cars speed down the motorway as Kang says in a voiceover, "Sometimes we just wanna get into our cars and drive. It's how we blow off steam. Spend time with our friends." He continues, "Sometimes we just wanna go a little fast. And a bit furious," as one of the cars skids off to the side. It's then that Cody appears on screen, warning, "Guys. Let's be responsible. There's someone waiting for you at home." It's then that text appears on-screen reading, "We're losing too many of our loved ones from street racing... Keep it on the track."

In a press release from Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer Friday, the DA warned that illegal street racing and street takeovers "exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic," performing dangerous stunts and drawing spectators to watch as commercial streets are turned into raceways.

"Like many of you, I too have lost somebody due to reckless driving," Cody said in a statement. "I think a lot of the time when those of us that want to go fast, or we have something to prove, we don't take into consideration the lives of those around us. It's not just you that you're putting in jeopardy it's everybody else around you. So don't be dumb, take it to the track. There's somebody at home that loves you that's expecting you to return. It's not worth the risk I promise."

Kang, who plays Han in the Fast & Furious franchise and directed the PSA, added, "I wish our special effects could bring back our loved ones, but unfortunately that won't be the case. We are honored to be able to be part of such an important message. Stop racing on the streets and go to the track!"