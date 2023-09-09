Paul Reubens Official Cause of Death Revealed

While many were aware of the general reasons behind Reubens' death, the official details have been released.

Paul Reubens' official cause of death has been released, according to Entertainment Weekly. His immediate cause of death was noted as acute hypoxic respiratory failure when the lungs fail to release enough oxygen into the bloodstream. Without oxygen, the body won't function, and a downward spiral usually begins.

Entertainment Weekly adds that the death certificate notes two different types of cancer affecting Reubens at his time of death. According to the outlet, he suffered from acute myelogenous leukemia (blood and bone marrow cancer) and lung cancer that had metastasized. The Pee Wee Herman creator kept these details private until after his death.

Paul Reubens, actor who played Pee-wee Herman, dead at 70: https://t.co/eG8MLTbGvo — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) July 31, 2023

Reubens passed away on July 30 to the shock of fans worldwide. The comedian was best known for his time as Pee Wee Herman, but he'd also made memorable roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Blow, Reno 911, 30 Rock, and others. But he returned to Pee Wee Herman in 2016, marking his final time in the role.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you," Reubens wrote in a posthumous statement. Another statement that accompanied it detailed the comedian's struggle and paid tribute to his life.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," the statement adds. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Countless tributes and memorials for Reubens popped up after his death. This includes words from names like Tim Burton, Conan O'Brien, David Hasselhoff, and many more who posted their memories or shared clips from past appearances. Rest in peace.