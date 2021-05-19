Paul Mooney, Pioneering Comedian and 'Chappelle's Show' Actor, Dead at 79

✖

Actor and comedian Paul Mooney passed away early on Wednesday morning, according to his colleagues. Mooney's rep Cassandra Williams told The Hollywood Reporter that he died at his home in Oakland, California at around 5:30 a.m. local time. He was 79 years old.

Mooney's family is expected to make a public statement on his passing soon. According to New York Daily News, Mooney suffered a heart attack early in the morning that caused his death. As the news spread, a statement went up on his official Twitter account reading: "Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ...you're all are the best!...... Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy - ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks."



Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ...you’re all are the best!...... Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy - ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks🙏🏾 — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) May 19, 2021

Mooney is one of the most acclaimed social critics of his time. His birth name was Paul Gladney, and he was born in Shreveport, Louisiana in 1941 — though he moved to Oakland as a child. He took his stage name from the actor Paul Muni in the original Scarface (1932). Mooney took an odd path into the entertainment industry, making him all the more legendary in the long run.

