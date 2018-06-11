Patton Oswalt Shares a Glimpse of Anthony Bourdain’s NSFW Advice

Even in private, Anthony Bourdain was not one to mince words. Comedian Patton Oswalt proved that by sharing an email he sent Bourdain earlier this year before he honeymooned in Paris with wife Meredith Salenger.

When @MeredthSalenger and I honeymooned in Paris our friends & family put together lists of places to eat and things to do. Then I sent those lists to Anthony Bourdain for his input. This was his response. I love and miss him: pic.twitter.com/1YFI7zScz0 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 10, 2018

Oswalt said he sent Bourdain a list of Paris restaurants his friends suggested they try while there, but Bourdain had other ideas accented by profanity.

“Patton, I’m a fan and an admirer so gotta tell you this is no way to enjoy Paris,” Bourdain wrote. “F– them. All of them. They’re THERE, everywhere. You will see them from the car window as you go and do important s– like live your life. In Paris!”

Bourdain advised Oswalt he should “plan as little as possible,” but did offer some suggestions.

“Le Comptoire is great. Amazing food and perfect atmosphere,” Bourdain wrote. “Show early and squeeze in to L’Avant Comptoire next door. Le Dome for shellfish tower. Rue Mouffetard for the market and sandwiche jambon or fresh croissant anywhere at right time.”

Bourdain has featured Paris in episodes of No Reservations and The Layover. In his Paris episode of The Layover, Bourdain’s top spots included Au Passage, Bistrot Paul Bert, Septime, Du Pain et des Idees, The Marche des Enfants Rouges and La Palette.

After news broke of Bourdain’s death on Friday, Oswalt shared the phone number to the National Suicide Hotline.

1 800 273 8255 I’ve brushed up against this darkness and I know it’s a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it — in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2018

“I’ve brushed up against this darkness and I know it’s a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE,” the comedian added. “Stay on this side of it — in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day.”

Bourdain was found dead in a hotel room in France, where he was filming a new episode of his CNN series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. He was 61 and is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, and his girlfriend, actress Asia Argento.

His funeral has not been held yet, due to a delay in getting his body back to the U.S. His mother, Gladys Bourdain, told the New York Post Sunday that the French government will not be sending it back “for a couple of days due to formalities.

Gladys also said the funeral plans will be up to Bourdain’s estranged second wife, Ottavia Busia Bourdain.

“Although they’re separated, she’ll be in charge of whatever happens,” his mother said. “We haven’t talked for a couple days. I’m sure she’s as broken up as I am.”

Bourdain’s mother also told The New York Times she was shocked to hear of her son’s death. “He is absolutely the last person in the world I would have ever dreamed would do something like this,” she told the paper.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).