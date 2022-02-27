Patti LuPone Tests Positive for COVID-19

Broadway legend Patti LuPone has tested positive for COVID-19. According to The Hollywood Reporter, LuPone tested positive on Saturday. As a result, she will miss several shows of Company, a revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical comedy that opened in December.

The publication reported that LuPone initially began to experience symptoms on Saturday before a matinee performance. She took a test later that day and she tested positive for COVID-19. Producers stated that she took another test overnight which also confirmed a positive result. As a result, LuPone will miss several shows of Company and will return on Tuesday, March 8.

Company‘s producers released a statement about the news and shared that LuPone is resting following her diagnosis. Their message read, “She is home resting, and everyone wishes her a speedy recovery. To ensure the safety of everyone at the Jacobs Theatre, increased testing protocols were automatically triggered.” LuPone herself also acknowledged the news on social media. She shared that she was sorry to those who were looking forward to seeing her in the production.

“Hi Dolls. I showed up for Saturday’s matinee, tested positive for Covid with 3 tests,” LuPone wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, I’ll be out of the show for 10 days. I’m so sorry.” Company‘s revival was originally set to debut on Broadway back in March 2020. However, due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed. The show officially opened on Dec. 9, 2021.

THR noted that this isn’t the first time that LuPone has had to miss out on several shows. Days before the show officially premiered, it was reported that the Broadway actor would be missing many of the preview performances. The show’s producer Chris Harper told THR that LuPone had to miss the shows, but would return in advance of the official opening. At the time, it was reported that LuPone missed the shows due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19. The production stars Katrina Lenk and LuPone as Bobbie and Joanne, respectively. Company features a 30-something New York City woman’s search for love in the Big Apple. The original production, which premiered in 1970, received a record-breaking 14 Tony Award nominations and ended up winning six of them.