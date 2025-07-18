Patrick Schwarzenegger Reportedly ‘Crushed’ After Emmys Snub Him

Patrick Schwarzenegger wasn’t too happy about his Emmy snub.

According to gossip columnist Rob Shuter, the White Lotus star was “absolutely heartbroken” after he didn’t receive an Emmy nomination for his work in the HBO drama.

While The White Lotus received 10 nominations at this year’s Emmys—including eight for his co-stars Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Sam Rockwell, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Aimee Lou Wood, and Scott Glenn—Schwarzenegger was not among them.

Schwarzenegger’s character Saxon Ratliff was, in some ways, the season’s most pivotal character. He certainly was the center of the season’s most talked-about moment, where he and his brother Lochlan took drugs, made out, and later had a sexual experience together.

A source told Shuter that the actor was crushed by the news.

“He’s spiraling a bit,” the source said. “He’s asking himself if he’ll ever be seen as more than just Arnold’s kid,” referring to his famous father known for his roles in The Terminator and Total Recall, among others.

According to the source, he thought his daring performance in The White Lotus would “finally get him out of his father’s shadow,” but he’s now wondering “if he’ll ever be taken seriously in the industry.”

“He’s putting on a brave face,” the source said. “But this one cut deep.”

All eight episodes of The White Lotus season three are streaming on HBO now.