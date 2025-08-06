‘Parks and Recreation’ Star Chris Pratt Reveals Plans For Daughter’s Epic Birthday Party

Star-Lord is going all-out for his daughter’s birthday.

Chris Pratt told reporters his daughter, 5-year-old Lila, is getting a “mermaid party” on the New York City red carpet premiere of his new movie The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

“She’s into mermaids right now. She loves to swim. She’s really good at swimming,” the actor told PEOPLE. “It’ll be a big party. I think we’re gonna have a petting zoo and real mermaids.”

The 46-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star told reporters he has been shopping for presents for her party all over as he travels the globe on various press tours.

“I just picked her up a nice present here in New York. I also got her sister something, and both of her brothers also will be getting something,” he said, referring to his daughter, Eloise, and his newborn son, Ford, who he shares with his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt, and his 12-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Recently, in an interview from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Pratt revealed his biggest gift-giving inspiration is his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“He’s so good at giving us personalized gifts, like quilts with our faces. And for Mother’s Day, he had me bring all the children over and he set up a whole painting party,” Pratt said. “And he had the girls make handprints. And he made me bring Ford back another day and do his handprint and he painted it into a bouquet of flowers [and] said, ‘Happy Mother’s Day Katherine…’ [He] sent it to Katherine on Mother’s Day. I was like, ‘How am I gonna top that?’”

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premieres on Prime Video on Wednesday, August 27.