‘Parks and Rec’ Creator Apologizes for Casting Louis C.K. After Hearing Rumors

Following sexual misconduct allegations made against comedian and actor Louis C.K., a number of people have reevaluated their relationship with him. HBO officially announced that they had cut all ties with C.K., stating that he would not take part in the Night of Too Many Stars comedy charity event, and FX released a statement that they were very troubled by the allegations and are currently reviewing the matter. Now, another person has come forward to speak their mind.

In a series of tweets, Parks and Recreation creator Mark Schur has apologized for having C.K. on the show.

“Misogyny is a cancer,” Schur tweeted, accompanied by a link to the New York Times story. “Harassment and abuse are that cancer metastasizing and going untreated. Stories like this being reported and printed are the first steps toward a cure.”

“I don’t remember when I heard the rumors about him,” Schur continued in another tweet. “But I’m sure it was before the last time he was on Parks and Rec. And that sucks. And I’m sorry.”

The sexual misconduct allegations against Louis C.K. were brought out into the open yesterday following a New York Times report that claimed that five women have accused C.K. of sexual misbehavior. Three of the women allege that C.K. masturbated in front of them without their consent, while another claimed that he had masturbated during a phone call with her. C.K. was accused by a fifth woman for having asked to masturbate in front of her. The incidences took place in the late ’90s, 2002, 2003, and 2005.