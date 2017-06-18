Parks and Rec Cast Reunite For New Photo

It’s been a little over two years since Parks and Rec last graced our TV screen, and this new pic of the cast reuniting will give you many feels.

#TBT to last month with this crew. #parks4life A post shared by Rashida Jones (@rashidajones) on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

In the photo shared by Rashida Jones to her Instagram account, she can be seen hanging out with Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, and Aubrey Plaza

You’ll remember that on the show, Rashida Jones played Ann Perkins, Amy Poehler played Leslie Knope, Aziz Ansari played Tom Haverford, and Aubrey Plaza played April Ludgate.

Noticeably absent from the picture are a couple other high-profile Parks and Rec alums, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, and Rob Lowe.

Parks and Rec debuted on NBC in 2009, and was described as centering around Poehler’s character, “a perky, mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks Department of Pawnee, a fictional town in Indiana.

It ran for seven seasons, which equaled out to 125 episodes, until it ended in February of 2015.

While all of the stars went on to continued success, Chris Pratt‘s role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, plus his role in the reboot of the Jurassic Park franchise, have pretty much solidified him as the series’ most successful alumni.

No word on why the old friends and co-workers were getting together for, but let’s hope it turns out to lead to a Parks and Rec reunion. Give the people what they want.