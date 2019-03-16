Paris Jackson: TMZ Stands by Suicide Attempt Report, Updates Hospitalization Status

Reports of Paris Jackson‘s attempted suicide are changing one detail after the model denied the incident ever happened.

After TMZ first reported that the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter was taken to the hospital Saturday after she allegedly slit her wrists as a direct response to the controversy surrounding the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, Jackson took to social media to deny the reports.

“”f— you you f—ing liars,” she wrote in one message discounting the claims. Jackson also further disproved the claims she was placed on a 5150 hold by posting a selfie of herself in a car, claiming to be chilling like Bob Dylan.

After Jackson’s social media messages, TMZ updated their report and claimed that new sources said the social media personality was now out of the hospital following the suicide attempt and was under the care of her team.

“Sources close to Paris tell us she was just released from the hospital and she’s under the care of her team,” an update to the outlet’s story read.

The outlet claimed in their initial story that Jackson’s suicide attempt was a direct response to the controversy surrounding allegations of sexual abuse brought by James Safechuck and Wade Robson during the HBO documentary, which aired on the network at the end of February.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Jackson hadn’t watched the documentary, and was taking a laidback approach to the controversy.

Days after the films aired, she alluded to the documentary in a series of tweets that came in response to reports that she was worried about how the scandal could affect her career.

“I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life. you guys are reaching a bit. at least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though,” Paris said in a now-deleted tweet.

She then added a tweet that read, “ya’ll take my life more seriously than I do.”

In another message, the model added: “I know injustices are frustrating and it’s easy to get worked up. but reacting with a calm mind usually is more logical than acting out of rage and also… it feels better to mellow out.”

Michael Jackson’s estate has repeatedly denied the allegations made in the documentary and filed a lawsuit against HBO for airing what they claim to be a one-sided story.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).