Paris Jackson Spotted for First Time Since Hospitalization

Paris Jackson was spotted for the first time since her hospitalization on Saturday morning.

At 2:57 p.m. PT, TMZ posted two photos of Jackson, who is the daughter of Michael Jackson, entering her Los Angeles apartment. She is shown wearing baggy brown pants, a yellow top and several bead necklaces.

The most notable piece of the ensemble was her jacket. It is a simple black bomber jacket, but it had a peculiar message of the back: “PUPPIES AND I’M FINE.” It also appears there was another word or design after “PUPPIES,” but it seems to covered by duct tape.

Right behind her was her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, who was wearing a grey sweatshirt and a matching beanie. Both seem to give the paparazzi member an annoyed look as they pass by.

Jackson was hospitalized on Saturday morning after what multiple law enforcement officials, emergency responders and family sources classified as a suicide attempt to multiple outlets, including TMZ and The Blast. The later outlet’s sources went as far to say that Jackson’s wrists were cut and “lost a lot of blood.” They added that Glenn is believed to have saved Jackson’s life by dialing 911 and getting responders there ASAP.

After this incident, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. local time. She was taken in for medical treatment and was initially thought to be placed on a psychiatric hold. However, Jackson’s Twitter and Instagram accounts soon became active, proving that she was not locked down in a hospital.

She posted several vague messages then called out both TMZ and Real Housewives of New York City cast member Bethenny Frankel for spreading the reports of her alleged suicide attempt.

“F— you you f—ing liars,” Jackson wrote in response to TMZ.

After this outburst, TMZ updated their report but not to retract their suicide attempt claim. Instead, they only added the fact that Jackson was not on hold and was released from medical treatment.

It is unclear exactly what happened to Jackson on Saturday morning, whether it was an actual suicide attempt, a self-harming incident gone wrong or another medical issue. However, a later anonymous source spoke to PEOPLE and characterized the incident as accidental in nature.

“Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment,” the source said. “She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”

In the hours after the reports surfaced, Jackson was seen stepping back out with Glenn and later grabbing KFC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @parisjackson