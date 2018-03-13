Paris Jackson Responds to Backlash Over Apparent Marijuana Smoking Video

Paris Jackson is speaking out against the backlash she received following a video that appeared to show her smoking two joints.

Following the intense backlash that the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson faced showing her taking a hit off of a joint and exhaling the white smoke, the 19-year-old is clapping back at her criticizers.

“I know of a few parents that actually rely on this amazing organic medicine to keep their children alive since the alternative pharmaceutical drugs that doctors were shoving down their throats was basically killing the poor little ones but hey, to each his own,” Jackson wrote in response to one fan who commented, “And what parent thinks its okay for their kid to smoke weed? Girl, you’re better than this & you know it.”

try googling “narcotics” “big pharma” and then google “cbd” then get back to me, i’ll be sitting here eating granola and watching scooby doo — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 12, 2018

Jackson went on in a second tweet, advising her critics to “try googling ‘narcotics’ ‘big pharma’ and then google ‘cbd’ then get back to me, I’ll be sitting here eating granola and watching scooby doo.”

Jackson’s response comes just a day after she posted videos to her Snapchat story showing herself lighting joints and taking hits. The clips were immediately met with backlash from concerned fans, many disappointed in the teen’s decision, despite that Jackson is of legal age to smoke weed legally in her state of residence, California.

The 19-year-old model and actress has faced criticism in the past for her decisions, one of the big complaints against Jackson being that she posts photos that show off a lot of skin.

In 2017, Jackson opened up about her opinions on nudity, saying, “being naked is part of what makes us human.”

“I’ll say it again for those questioning what I stand for and how I express myself. Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human. For me, it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. I’m usually naked when I garden,” she added.

“It’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do. Not only is your body a temple and should be worshiped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself,” she said.

“The human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what ‘flaws’ you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. If this makes some of you upset I completely understand and I encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but I cannot apologize for this in any way. It is who I am and I refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret,” Jackson concluded.