Paris Jackson Reportedly Turning Her Life Around in Wake of Hospitalization

Paris Jackson apparently has a new look on life following her recent hospitalization.

Jackson, who is the daughter of Michael Jackson, was hospitalized on March 16 for what officials classified as a suicide attempt. Despite this apparently tragic situation, Jackson was quickly back to her feet. She has been in the public almost daily and actively using her social media profiles to dispel concern.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ’s new report on Jackson’s whereabouts backs up what onlookers have suspected: She has turned over a new leaf.

“Paris Jackson is in a much better head space since her suicide scare … spending time with friends, family and taking advice from people who genuinely care about her,” TMZ’s report states. “Those close to Paris had originally pushed rehab on the 20-year-old — but she refused — and has taken her well-being into her own hands. Family sources tell us Paris is trying to improve her mental and physical health, and open to listening to the folks she trusts. Our sources say Paris is eating better, exercising and working on psychological issues.”

They also add that she has stayed busy planning her 21st birthday party. She’s been in regular contact with her brothers (Michael Jr. and Prince), as well as longtime family friend Macaulay Culkin.

Despite conflicting reports from Paris’ camp, emergency responders and family sources described the incident that resulted in her hospitalization as a suicide attempt to multiple outlets, such as TMZ and The Blast. Jackson’s wrists were allegedly cut when medical assistance arrived, resulting in major blood loss. Reports credited Paris’ boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, for saving her life by dialing 911.

Those initial reports said that the model was placed on a psychiatric hold, but that soon became a point of contention.

Paris took to Twitter to post multiple messages, including some that called out both TMZ and Real Housewives of New York City cast member Bethenny Frankel for spreading the news of her alleged suicide attempt.

“F— you you f—ing liars,” Jackson wrote in response to TMZ.

Reports were soon updated to clarify that Jackson was no longer hospitalized, but the suicide attempt claims remained. It is still not clear what exactly happened to Jackson that morning, but an unnamed source claimed the incident was accidental in an interview with PEOPLE.

“Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment,” the source said. “She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic