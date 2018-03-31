Paris Jackson Feels ‘Peachy’ in New Snapshot

Paris Jackson took to Instagram Saturday to show off her tattoos to her 2.7 million followers. The post came amid rumors of a romance with supermodel Cara Delevingne.

“Feelin peachy,” the 19-year-old Jackson wrote in the caption. That gave fans a venue to praise the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson.

“These are lovely,” one fan wrote.

“You’re running out of skin,” another noted, referencing the many tattoos on her arms and hands. She even has tattoos down the center of her chest and on her shoulders.

Jackson’s many tattoos were at the center of a controversy last week, as Calvin Klein was accused of erasing them from a new ad campaign. As ELLE U.K. reports, fans have noticed a photo of Jackson appearing in targeted ad posts in the #MyCalvins campaign.

Although there is a screenshot of the photo with her chest tattoos erased, the photos up on the Calvin Klein Instagram page show her tattoos intact.

Someone tell me why Calvin klein photoshopped every single one of her tattoos out. It’s Paris Jackson people, she’s tatted as fuck. This is just weird to me. Would be different if no one knew who she was. pic.twitter.com/2K3bWbJjko — tayla miller (@taylaamiller) March 6, 2018

The strange erasing of her tattoos came just weeks after she told fans to stop darkening or lightening her skin in photos.

“I appreciate everything y’all make for me, I enjoy every single edit I see,” Jackson wrote on March 7. “But please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. And please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. I am what I am. I’m aware of what I look like and I [am] finally happy with it.”

i appreciate everything y’all make for me, i enjoy every single edit i see. but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. and please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. i am what i am. i’m aware of what i look like and i finally happy with it.. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2018

Jackson got the chest tattoo of spiritual symbols in September. She shared a topless photo on her Instagram story, adding flower emojis to make the photo safe for work. According to PEOPLE, she has over 50 tattoos.

Meanwhile, Jackson also reportedly started a romantic relationship with Delevingne. The two were seen together in Los Angeles last week with Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. Days earlier, they shared photos of themselves watching Carol, a film starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara as women having a secret affair. Jackson also posted a photo of Delevingne on her Instagram account, showing her standing on a bed.

“They have a flirty friendship, but aren’t dating or in a relationship,” a source told PEOPLE on March 26. “Paris is 19 years old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon.”

Jackson is Michael Jackson’s middle child. Her brothers are 21-year-old Prince Michael Jackson and 16-year-old Prince Michael Jackson II, also known as Blanket.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Paris Jackson