Paris Jackson Says She’s Not Headed to Rehab After Demi Lovato Overdose

Paris Jackson is not returning to rehab despite recent reports that claimed Demi Lovato‘s recent overdose served as a “trigger” for the 20-year-old.

Paris Jackson is setting the record straight and denying claims that she is checking herself into rehab just over a week after 25-year-old “Skyscraper” singer Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital for an apparent overdose. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson is now saying that despite “clickbait” reports that the headlines were a “trigger” for her, she is currently doing fine.

“Ummmm no?? I haven’t gone to a clinic..someone doesn’t have to almost die for me to know to be healthy, I’ve already had friends OD and die. that’s enough for me,” Jackson wrote in an Instagram Story in response to a tweet from a Lovatic sharing one of the articles, which cited sources that claimed Lovato’s relapse had made her feel as though she needed to deal with her own problems more appropriately.

She later addressed the rumor on Twitter after seeing more speculation that the reports were true.

“bruhh i already made a statement about this! i haven’t gone back to rehab, or to any clinic,” she wrote. “idk who decided to make this bulls— up for clickbait but it’s annoying!”

Jackson, who addressed the rumors after headlines broke citing sources claiming Lovato’s overdose had served as a trigger and had made her realize that her own problem could get out of hand, has been open about her struggles in the past. In an interview with Rolling Stone in January, Jackson confessed that she had attempted suicide multiple times throughout her life.

“[I attempted suicide] multiple times,” Jackson said, claiming she began to self-harm in 2009 after her father’s death, claiming that “self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore” led her into a depression and drug addiction.

In June 2013, the then 15-year-old Jackson attempted to kill herself when she overdosed on 20 Motrin pills while she self-harmed. It was the only attempt that was made public, according to Jackson, and after spending time in a Los Angeles hospital, she entered rehab at a therapeutic school in Utah, where she started her path towards sobriety.

As for Lovato, the 25-year-old “Sober” singer is currently still recovering in the hospital following “complications” from her apparent overdose. It is believed that she will enter rehab after being discharged.