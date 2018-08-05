Paris Jackson to Move out of Her Home, Hires Armed Guards After Actor Chokes Her

Paris Jackson has reportedly moved out of her home and hired armed security guards to protect herself from actor Isaac Kappy, who allegedly chocked her about a month ago.

Sources told TMZ Jackson is still getting “downright scary” text messages from Kappy, similar to the texts Kappy sent to Seth Green. TMZ describes the texts as “loving and caring, but also sounding like he’s coming unhinged.”

Jackson, 20, responded to the texts because she thought it would dissuade him from harming himself and she wanted to sound supportive.

During a game night party about a month ago, Kappy allegedly choked Jackson. In response, she blocked his phone number and has hired armed security to be with her at all times. In addition, she has moved.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Kappy was under investigation for allegedly harassing and stalking Green and his wife, Clare Grant. Kappy accused Green of pedophilia and threatened a shoot-out in Hollywood in a July 25 tweet.

“In light of the interesting traffic happening around my house I want to make something CRYSTAL CLEAR: while I am a VERY strong advocate of peaceful disclosure, make no mistake, assets are in place and if you kill me or even try, it will rain .50 cals in the Hollywood Hills,” Kappy wrote.

In more recent tweets, Kappy has shared links and retweeted messages about conspiracy theories. In a July 29 tweet, he wrote, “Do you want to live in a world of peace, prosperity and abundance? A world where the human spirit tackles the challenge of the cosmos? Or do you want to live in a world where violent pedophiles use us, abuse us, rape and kill our children?”

Do you want to live in a world of peace, prosperity and abundance? A world where the human spirit tackles the challenge of the cosmos? Or do you want to live in a world where violent pedophiles use us, abuse us, rape and kill our children? — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 29, 2018

In another tweet, Kappy claimed he has not seen Jackson in more than a year.

First off, I haven’t seen Paris in over a year. — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) August 1, 2018

TMZ also published some of the letters Kappy allegedly sent to Green’s wife, which included a veiled threat. He wrote in one letter that he “feels bad for the many, many people in the world who are in for a rude awakening. The whole thing will be exposed.”

Kappy is an actor with several small roles on his resumé, including “pet store clerk” in Thor (2011) and a 2015 The Night Shift episode.

Although Jackson did not mention a move to a new home on her Instagram page, she did deny rumors she is going to rehab after hearing about Demi Lovato’s recent hospitalization for an overdose.

“Ummmm no?? I haven’t gone to a clinic..someone doesn’t have to almost die for me to know to be healthy, I’ve already had friends OD and die,” Jackson wrote. “That’s enough for me.”

Photo Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty