Watch Paris Jackson Dance in Tulle Dress While Lip-Syncing to Carly Simon

Paris Jackson, the daughter of late pop music icon Michael Jackson, channeled her inner Carly Simon in her latest Instagram video.

On Thursday, the 19-year-old took things back to 1972 when she shared a brief clip from her new Vogue shoot with her 2.5 million followers. Wearing white tulle dress and forgoing shoes, the teenager is seen prancing around a stage with falling confetti and dimmed lights, her hair wild, as she lip-syncs to Carly Simon’s 1972 hit “You’re So Vain.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you so f–ing much for letting me be a part of such a fun and exciting and beautiful project,” she captioned the video, a promo for a new Vogue project that includes other A-list names like Cardi B, Ashley Graham, Karen Elson, Grace Elizabeth, Isabeli Fontana, Elsa Hosk, Cindy Bruna, and more.

Jackson, who has already had a successful modeling career and recently appeared in an ad for Calvin Klein alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Lulu Tenney, also appeared on the cover of Vogue Australia in June.

“I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world. I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to,” she said during an interview with the publication, which she also thanked for being “One of the first interviews where my words haven’t been twisted, and they get all the info straight from the source!”

During that same month, Jackson lashed out at her critics with a profanity-laced video.

“I’m fighting for human rights, I’m fighting for animal rights, I’m fighting for the environment. Basically any liberalist movement that will create positive impact on this planet, I’m trying to get involved in. I understand that it isn’t enough. No matter what I do it will never be enough and you will never be satisfied even though I’m 19 and working my a– off, it’s not enough,” she said in the video.

“I don’t really know why people hate me with such a fiery passion, and I can’t figure it out. I don’t think it’s jealousy; I think it’s more than that. Find something else to complain about. Complain about celebrities that are normalizing plastic surgery, starvation in Venezuela, complain about our f–ing president… All this effort you’re putting into me, a teenager? Put it into something else. Hang out with your cat. I’m not your kid; I’m not your daughter,” she concluded.