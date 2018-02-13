Paris Jackson Shares Rare Home Video to Celebrate Big Brother’s Birthday

Paris Jackson shared a home video to celebrate her brother’s birthday, giving fans a rare glimpse into her childhood.

On Tuesday, Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, helped kicked off Prince Jackson‘s 21st birthday celebration by sharing a rare home video of the siblings goofing off. In the short clip, shared with her 2.4 million followers, Jackson and Prince are seen fighting for the camera with someone encouraging them to dance.

“My dearest brother. I could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much I adore you,” Jackson captioned the video. “I’ve always looked up to you, and to this day you’re still the greatest role model I could ever hope for. I miss these days where we could wrestle and I’d still have a chance at winning, though. I miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, I miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our harry potter wands.”

“I miss the Saturdays where we would sleep in and eat porridge and OJ and watch gargoyles and [Transformers] (and sometimes cartoons in arabic?), and staying up late listening to you tell us wild bed time stories that always had a crazy twist at the end,” she added.

She continued, “You’ve always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and I’m so lucky to have you in my life. I couldn’t have wished for our friendship to turn out any better. We may not have our water guns and crash bandicoot, but we have so much more. You’re the most fun, genuine, determined and hilarious person I know. and it makes ma soul happy to know dat I can always count on you, and no matter where we are in the world and in life, my home is with you and the little guy. I love you so much, gooko. I’m so proud of you. happy birthday.”

This isn’t the first time that the 19-year-old model has wished a family member a happy birthday, taking to Instagram in August to wish her late father a happy 59th birthday.

“Birthday wishes to the love of my love, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” she wrote in the touching caption.