Paris Jackson Had Heated Public Argument With Boyfriend Days Before Hospitalization

Paris Jackson was reportedly seen having a heated argument with her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn before her hospitalization this weekend.

Jackson made headlines on Saturday when TMZ and The Blast reported that she had been hospitalized following a suicide attempt. The 20-year-old singer disputed the account on social media, though TMZ stood by its sources. Further complicating matters, The Mirror has now published photos showing Jackson and Glenn arguing in the streets in New Orleans days earlier.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the photos here from The Mirror.

The candid pictures show a teary-eyed Jackson fighting with Glen, both in their signature 70s-style attire. The couple gestured wildly at each other, and witnesses told Us Weekly that it went on for quite some time.

“They were drinking and started arguing at the bar BMC,” a source said. “They were shouting at each other. The source added that Jackson begged Glenn to stop before “turning away in tears.” A few seconds later, they said that she yelled “don’t f—ing touch me right now,” while Glenn “tried to touch her face.”

All of this came just after Jackson wrapped up her recent stay in rehab, where she sought help for her “physical and emotional health.” The aspiring musician has reportedly been looking for a place to lay low as the fallout from HBO’s new documentary Leaving Neverland continues.

On Saturday, the drama hit a boiling point when outlets began reporting that Jackson was hospitalized. TMZ initially claimed that Jackson was on a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold, though she posted a selfie on her Instagram Story as if to prove otherwise. The outlet then updated its story to say that Jackson had been released to the care of her own team.

Jackson responded in a few outraged tweets throughout the day, contradicting parts of the reports. At one point, she responded directly to TMZ, writing: “f– you you f–ing liars.” She also called out Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel, who tweeted about the story.

“I am so upset about [Paris Jackson], who allegedly attempted suicide,” Frankel wrote. “We are the product of our parents’ unresolved issues. She is a very loving person who helps those in need without looking for praise. My [heart] is with her. I want to take away her sadness as if she was my daughter.”

Jackson retweeted the post, adding “lies lies lies [oh my God] and more lies.” Frankel deleted her tweet soon after.



If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).