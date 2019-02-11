Paris Jackson Makes Grammys After-Party Appearance Weeks After Leaving Treatment

Just three weeks after she sought treatment for her emotional health, Paris Jackson stepped back into the spotlight at a 61st Grammy Awards after-party Sunday night.

The 20-year-old model and musician attended the Republic Records GRAMMYs after-party with her The Sound Flowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn and appeared “happy and healthy,” according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

Wearing a cream satin gown with a floral print, Jackson showed off her four new tattoos honoring Led Zeppelin’s fourth untitled album – Jimmy Page’s “Zoso” symbol, Robert Plant’s feather symbol, John Paul Jones’ symbol, and John Bonham’s trinity symbol.

The public outing came less than a month after news broke the Jackson, the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson, had voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility for her emotional health. A source claimed that “there wasn’t some big event that led to her seeking treatment,” but rather that Jackson had “decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health” following a busy year of work engagements.

“She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her,” the source added.

Jackson was reportedly allowed to return home shortly after receiving an evaluation at the facility.

While the singer remained relatively mum in the days that followed, she addressed reports earlier this month just days after she and Glenn were spotted together in West Hollywood.

“There’s no meltdown, no ‘losing [my] s–,’ or being demanding of anyone,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

“Please don’t believe what you read. Just because I was spotted grabbing coffee in LA after taking a nice long break from the chaotic media for some reason makes ‘journalists’ think they can run wild with my name,” she continued, referencing her outing with Glenn.

“I said it before and I’ll say it again,” she added. “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve been in a long time.”

The 20-year-old has been open about her struggle with mental health in the past, revealing in a 2017 interview that her 2013 suicide attempt was just one of many during a point of her life that was riddled with “self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph in 2018 about that difficult period, Jackson revealed that she was “happy as well as proud of myself to say that I’m growing out of that and growing into love.”