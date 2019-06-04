Paris Jackson Goes After Troll Who Said Dad Michael Jackson ‘Must be Ashamed’ of Her Using Marijuana

Paris Hilton hit back at a social media troll who called her a “druggie” and said that her father, Michael Jackson, would be “ashamed of her” because she posted about marijuana.

The 21-year-old model was asked by a fan how she came up with the idea to took “spaghetti grilled cheese sandwiches with mozerella (sic),” and in response, she tweeted “marijuana.”

A separate Twitter user saw Jackson’s reply and wrote, “Druggie. I bet you do meth too. Your dad must be ashamed of you. Degenerate.”

Jackson quoted the user’s insensitive response and defended herself. “because an organic medicinal plant from mother earth with dozens of healing properties that is legal where i live and used to help suffering people around the world = meth,” she wrote sardonically.

She continued: “instead of taking poisonous addictive pharmaceuticals, this incredible medicine from the earth has been prescribed to me to help with my depression, anxiety, ptsd, and insomnia.”

She clarified that she doesn’t smoke weed every day and uses it only as needed. “I don’t do it as soon as i wake up unless it’s a rare occasion. i don’t do it when i work and i don’t do it when i drive,” she wrote. “It’s medicine to me and not an every day thing.”

She recommended CBD water or CBD powder to a fan who said they suffer from anxiety and depression.

Later on, she wrote that her father “actually didn’t have a problem with [marijuana], adding that she didn’t use it “when i was younger [obviously] but i really doubt he would have a problem with me doing it now, especially as an adult. a very good dr prescribed it to me and it has helped me with my mental issues a lot, including helping me find peace.”

Jackson’s mental health has been well-documented throughout the years. In March, she was hospitalized over a reported suicide attempt, though she denied the rumors shortly afterward in a tweet directed at TMZ over their initial report: “f— you you f— liars.”

In 2013, Jackson’s mother, Debbie Rowe, confirmed that Paris, then 15, had been hospitalized after a “possible overdose” suicide attempt.

She has remained in good spirits on social media as of late, writing on Instagram in April on her and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn’s anniversary that he is “the light of my life.”