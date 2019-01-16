Paris Jackson Is ‘Feeling Better Than Ever’ Following Treatment Facility Admission

Paris Jackson is “feeling better than ever” amid reports that she recently checked into a treatment facility seeking help for her emotional health.

Jackson, 20, took to Instagram Wednesday sharing a photo of herself cuddling with her dog as she updated her fans about her current state, confirming that she has “taken a break from work” and giving a heads up about when they can expect new music from her band, The Sound Flowers.

She did not confirm or deny the reports that she is seeking treatment.

“Yes I’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but I am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!” she wrote.

“Gabriel and I have some new music we’re stoked to share with y’all! (@thesoundflowers) hope you guys’ new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. I’ll be back soon!! Xxox,” she concluded the post.

It was reported by multiple outlets on Tuesday that Jackson, the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson, had chosen to enter treatment following a year full of work engagements that saw her travel across the globe.

According to a source close to the star, Jackson had “decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health.”

“She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her,” the source added.

A source who spoke to Page Six stated that the 20-year-old had received an evaluation but returned home shortly after. The source added that Jackson was simply “tired” and “exhausted” from her busy schedule the past several months.

Jackson has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression as well as dealing with the trauma from a sexual assault in her teenage years.

In a 2017 Rolling Stone profile, she opened up about her multiple suicide attempts, one of which was made public when, at the age of 15, she overdosed on 20 Motrin pills while she self-harmed.

“I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help,” she said. “It was just self-hatred. Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”