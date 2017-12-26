Paris Jackson Reveals Rare Photo With Brothers Prince and Blanket

Paris Jackson saw more sunshine than a white Christmas, but she was surrounded by family for the holiday.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson shared two holiday photos with followers on Christmas Day, cluing them in on her tropical whereabouts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackson, 19, was feeling the family love on Monday, sharing a serious posed photo of herself with her brothers Prince, 20, and Blanket (who now goes by Bigi), 15, and a friend in what looks to be a hotel lobby.

The model donned an oversized Metallica sweatshirt for the shot with no pants underneath, while her brothers opted for dark ensembles.

“Happy christmas from ours to yours,” she captioned the Instagram photo, adding a hashtag “#brahdas.”

Jackson shared another Christmas gift to fans as she was captured leaping for an artistic shot in a black Calvin Klein bikini near the water.

She also shared a photo of herself and a friend holding doves in front of a Christmas tree.

In one post, Jackson hinted that she and her family may be vacationing on a Hawaiian island. She shared a video clip of herself playing guitar and singing next to two men.

“Mahalo to my new homies,” she wrote, using the Hawaiian phrase for thanks, “and cheers to many more spontaneous songs to come.”

It seems Jackson and her siblings may have spent the Christmas season singing Mele Kalikimaka.