Paris Jackson ‘Being Encouraged to Go to Rehab’ After Hospital Stay and Recent Social Media Updates

Paris Jackson is “being encouraged” to go to rehab following her hospitalization over the weekend.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the 20-year-old model and singer “is being encouraged by people very close to her to go to rehab” after reports surfaced that she was rushed to a hospital and placed on a 5150 hold following an alleged suicide attempt.

Jackson, the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson, had been hospitalized after she suffered an unspecified accident at her home on Saturday. That accident, according to multiple reports, was a suicide attempt in which the 20-year-old slit her wrists, requiring medical attention and a brief hospitalization.

The scare has reportedly caused concern among those close to Jackson, who are now urging her to seek professional help, including her godfather Macaulay Culkin.

“Macaulay probably has the most influence on Paris,” the source said. “He has his stuff together and he knew her dad [Michael Jackson] well. He can be a support for her when she needs it.”

Jackson has battled depression since her father’s death in 2009 and previously attempted suicide in June of 2013 when she was just 15. Just years later, in 2017, she revealed that the attempt was just one of many, as she began to self-harm following her father’s death due to “self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”

Despite her openness when it comes to her mental health, Jackson has continuously denied recent reports of a suicide attempt. After reports first surfaced over the weekend, she took to Twitter to slam the media, writing, “F— you you f—ing liars.” In a second tweet she claimed that the reports were nothing more than lies, writing, “lies lies lies omg and more lies.”

Just days later, she once again took to social media to criticize the way in which her actions are constantly over analyzed.

“*Parks at gas station waiting for my boyfriend to pump gas* *closes eyes to listen to favorite song* paps take pic and zoom in so you can’t see that i’m parked and accuse me of falling asleep at the wheel. When will this stop?” she tweeted. “this past week it’s been nonstop bulls— i’m so sick of it.”

Although the reports are conflicting, sources previously alleged that Jackson is “currently resting at home and doing fine.” On Tuesday, she was even spotted attending a comedy show with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).