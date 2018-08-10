Paris Hilton Teases ‘Simple Life’ Reboot With Fiery Photo

Are Simple Life fans finally getting the reboot they've been begging for? Paris Hilton shared what fans took as a teaser for the iconic reality show with Nicole Richie on Thursday.

In the photo shared to Hilton's Twitter profile, she and Richie pose in a bright, old kitchen. Hilton holds a flaming pie fresh from the oven while Richie models a tray of badly burned cookies. Dressed in polka dots and oven mitts, the two reality stars smile smugly for the camera.

Although Hilton's photo has no caption, fans seemed to think she was hinting at a Simple Life reboot.

"Simple Life Reboot? Bring it sister!" one person wrote.

"Omg yes I'm down for reboot of simple life," another said.

"reboot pls kween," someone else said.

"We want simple life season 6," another wrote.

It's not the first time fans have begged the 37-year-old for more episodes of the show. In April, she and Richie were reunited at a fashion show in Beverly Hills, where Hilton teased their potential return.

"We've been getting a lot of offers to do that, so right now, I'm just deciding if I want to do that or not. But maybe," Hilton told Entertainment Tonight.

In March, she admitted that while she had been approached about a Simple Life reboot, it wasn't a big priority for her.

"I feel like I had so much fun doing it, but I'm focusing on all my businesses and really wouldn't have time to go over to a farm again and do that," Hilton said. "But it was so much fun and it's such a hilarious show. I still watch it. It's fun that everyone's enjoying it and it'd be amazing for it to come back."

The Simple Life originally ran on Fox, then the E! Network, from 2003 to 2007, stretching 55 episodes across five seasons.

A Simple Life reboot may be up in the air, but fans can be sure that Hilton and Richie will be reunited at Hilton's upcoming nuptials to fiancé Chris Zylka, who reportedly gave her an engagement ring worth $2 million.

She told Entertainment Tonight that she plans on inviting Richie to the wedding.

"All my girls will be invited. Right now, we're just picking out the dress and the location," Hilton told ET. "There's so much to plan so I just can't wait. It's a really exciting time for everyone."

The other "girls" expected to attend include Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian West.