Paris Hilton Reveals Fate of $2 Million Engagement Ring in Wake of Split

Paris Hilton may have ended her engagement to ex Chris Zylka, but the heiress is still hanging on to her $2 million engagement ring, revealing on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on Wednesday that she plans on keeping the bauble.

“Yeah,” Hilton said with a smile when McCarthy asked if she got to keep the ring. “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

“The person who we got it from got millions and millions of dollars of free publicity,” the reality star added. “I love how social media has basically become a new form of money. It’s pretty sick.”

Zylka proposed to Hilton during their vacation to Aspen, Colorado in January with a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond surrounded by smaller stones, all resting on a pavé band. The ring took four months to cut and was created by jeweler Michael Greene.

Previous reports had indicated that the actor had been hoping to get the ring back from his former fiancée, but Hilton has confirmed that that is not the case.

Since Hilton and Zylka’s split was reported in November, Hilton has been photographed on multiple occasions without her ring, including a recent trip to Australia.

The 37-year-old is currently focused on her busy career, revealing to McCarthy that she makes around “a couple hundred grand, up to a million” for just 90 minutes of DJing at clubs worldwide. In addition to her music career, Hilton also has a perfume empire and several other product lines.

“I am busy being a boss-babe, running an empire. That is all I have time for,” she recently told E! News. “I barely have time for myself, let alone anything else.”

Hilton added that she’s not even thinking about dating at the moment.

I am not even thinking about that right now. I am literally so busy,” she said. “I hardly have time to see my own family, let alone do that.”

With the holidays coming up, the businesswoman is looking forward to relaxing and spending time with her family.

“My mom is obsessed with Christmas. She decorates the house; it’s very decked out,” she said. “We are always having dinners all the time—everyone together.”

Hilton also had some advice for those who may be going through a similar situation as she is or struggling in a different aspect of their lives.

“I am so happy. I just love my life,” she said. “My advice is to always be happy and feel good about yourself —because life is truly too short.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jim Spellman