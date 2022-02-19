Netflix Show Canceled Despite Major Star’s Involvement

If you’re curious about what Paris Hilton cooks up next, don’t expect to see it on Netflix. Her streaming show Cooking With Paris was canceled after only one season on the platform, per Deadline. The first — and now the only — season of the series debuted in August 2021.

Cooking With Paris starred the iconic socialite as she attempted to cook various dishes with her celebrity friends. The first season featured Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, and Kathy and Nicky Hilton. In addition to starring in the series, Hilton also served as an executive producer along with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and Rebecca Hertz. The show did experience a moderate amount of success, as it briefly cracked into Netflix’s daily Top 10 rankings. However, it wasn’t enough to make Netflix pursue another season.

During an interview with Delish, Hilton explained that her love of cooking came about amid the pandemic. She said that she got the idea for Cooking With Paris after a “super fan” emailed her and told her that she should post a YouTube video of her cooking chronicles. The reality star described her Netflix show as, “It’s definitely not your average cooking show. I’m not a professional or trained chef, so I’m learning a lot in the kitchen as I go.”

Cooking With Paris isn’t the only show that Hilton has been featured in during the past year. Hilton took part in a series titled Paris in Love, which premiered on Peacock in November 2021. Paris in Love chronicled the star’s upcoming wedding to Carter Reum. Of course, fans know that the series dropped the same month that Hilton and Reum got married. The pair wed at a private estate in Los Angeles in front of their many famous friends and family including Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards, and Paula Abdul. Their wedding activities were a part of a “three-day affair” and, naturally, the fun was captured on camera for Paris in Love.

When it comes to Hilton and Reum’s connection, the couple opened up to Vogue following their engagement and shared how they make their relationship work. According to the Simple Life alum, their relationship is in such a good place because they’re on equal footing. Hilton said, “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals.”