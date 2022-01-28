Paris Hilton Laughs off Wardrobe Malfunction on ‘Tonight Show’

Paris Hilton is laughing off her accidental wardrobe malfunction! Earlier this week, Hilton made her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon sporting a neon green sequined dress paired with two different shoes. The late-night show first pointed out the error on its official TikTok, showing the star walking onto the show’s set and zooming in on her feet, revealing that she was wearing one nude pump and one clear-embellished heel.

“When you rush out of the house with the wrong shoes,” The Tonight Show captioned the short clip, set to Kreepa’s “Oh No” and tagging Hilton. The Paris In Love star was quick to comment back with her own TikTok Thursday, stitching with the original video while shaking her head and facepalming over her own mistake. “This is what happens when you rush out to watch the finale episodes of #ParisInLove @peacocktv,” Hilton captioned the clip, promoting her new Peacock show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hilton has been taking things like wardrobe malfunctions and past drama in stride lately, opening up on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this week about reaching out to Lindsay Lohan recently following their infamous friendship falling out in the mid-2000s.

“I just feel like we’re grown-ups now,” Hilton said. “I just got married. She just got engaged. We’re not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good.” The heiress revealed she reached out to Lohan upon hearing the news she was engaged to Bader Shammas while on her own honeymoon with husband Carter Reum after tying the knot in November.

“I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, and I just said congratulations,” Hilton shared, to which Cohen chimed in, “And that broke the ice. That’s great.” The “Stars Are Blind” artist agreed, “No bad vibes.” Hilton first opened up about extending an olive branch to her former friend during a December episode of her This is Paris podcast, saying at the time, “I know we’ve had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her.”