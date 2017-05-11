Paris Hilton Claims She Invented The Selfie

Paris Hilton is taking credit for inventing the cultural phenomenon of snapping selfies.

During an interview with W Magazine, the 36-year-old reality star explained how she believes she was ahead of her time and even inspired many of the current fashion trends.

“If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it,” she said. “I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera.”

Given that she has been in the public spotlight for a number of years, the Simple Life alum has been well-documented taking photos of herself on digital cameras or cell phones. However, one might argue that many people were taking photos of themselves at the time.

Hilton says that she and her pals “started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before.”

The blond beauty also spoke out about today’s fashion. Hilton thinks that the way she dressed in the early-to-mid 2000’s is the same look that many celebrities are rocking now.

“To now see things on the runway, and to see girls wearing things that I used to wear is really cool because nobody really dressed like me back in the day,” she said. “Young people now see what people wore before and want to bring it back.”

Even though Paris Hilton skyrocketed to fame doing her wildly popular reality TV show, she doesn’t like reality TV anymore.

“Nowadays, everything is just so scripted and fake,” Hilton said. “Everything is planned out. There’s nothing real, really. I’m glad that I did it in the beginning when it was organic and fun.”

Paris’ commentary came off like a shot at the Kardashians, who infamously re-shoot scenes for their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, Hilton had nothing but kinds word about the Kardashian-Jenner crew.

“I’ve known the family my whole life,” Hilton said. “They are intelligent, beautiful business women and I’m proud of them and the brand they’ve built.”

