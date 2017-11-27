Paris Hilton Posts Smoldering Swimsuit Photos on Instagram

Paris Hilton let her followers vacation vicariously along with her yesterday when she posted a few poolside pictures from her resort in Thailand.

Paris in #Phuket.🌴☀️👱🏼‍♀️👙🌴 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:24am PST

Paris in Paradise 💖 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Nov 26, 2017 at 4:56am PST

Life is Beautiful 🌸 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Nov 26, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

The luxury hotel heiress made use of her double entendre name, captioning one photo “Paris in Paradise,” and another “Paris in #phuket,” which is the island she’s staying on.

Hilton is sporting a one piece swimsuit in her photos, and it has her fans and followers buzzing. “Love your swimsuit!!!” one person wrote with a shower of emojis. “She looks amazing,” marvelled another.

The swimsuit is Hilton’s signature bright, neon pink. In two of the photos, she has a matching fur-lined robe.

Hilton has built a personal brand on her flashy, high class, hyper-feminine aesthetic. She recognizes that all of her actions become part of the cultural zeitgeist, and she’s harnessed that power for herself.

From Thailand, Hilton is off to Australia. She made another Instagram post recently promoting an appearance where one fan will get their hair and make-up done with the model before accompanying her to a party hosted by MTV.