Paris Hilton’s Halloween Party Brings out Wild Celebrity Costumes

With Halloween just days away, the rich and famous are ready to show up and show out when it comes to their epic costumes — and where better to make their debut than at Paris Hilton’s annual October bash! The Simple Life star is known for her star-studded and spooky parties around this time of year, and 2019’s celebration was no different, with plenty of A-listers putting on their hottest getups to show off their Halloween spirit.

From topical pop culture references to some seriously involved makeup work, the celebrities in attendance at Hilton’s party have us already craving candy corn and witches’ brew.

Keep scrolling to see what some of Hollywood’s biggest names rocked on the first major Halloween party of the year.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

View this post on Instagram FIREWORKS 💥 🚀❤️😈 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 25, 2019 at 12:33am PDT

Newlyweds and noted Halloween enthusiasts Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz truly managed to shine in their sparkly matching firework costumes. Pairing glow-in-the-dark green hair dye and body paint with a generous helping of face glitter, the supermodel must have been visible from a mile away in her shining mini dress.

Lele Pons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lele Pons (@lelepons) on Oct 25, 2019 at 4:16am PDT

YouTuber and singer Lele Pons went with a classic sexy version of a buzzy movie with her costume, pairing a black pleather corset and hot pants with a long cape and horns to embody Angelina Jolie’s character in the Maleficent franchise. A bold contour and full red lip finished off the look, making for the perfect version of her favorite Disney villain.

Paris Jackson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PK (@parisjackson) on Oct 24, 2019 at 11:00pm PDT

Pairs Jackson and her boyfriend were ready to solve a Halloween mystery as they rolled up to Hilton’s party in a couples costume that had her followers saying, “Jinkies!” With Jackson showing off her puppy power in a modern version of a Scooby-Doo getup and her beau rocking long locks and green V-neck tee as Shaggy, the two were more than ready to taste any Scooby Snacks set out for partygoers.

Larsa Pippen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Oct 25, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT

Larsa Pippen did not mess around when it came to showing off her fit figure in what appears to be a sexy warrior Halloween costume. A strappy bra, paired with a black loincloth-esque bottom, looked absolutely stunning with her knee-high gladiator sandals, which she topped off with softly curled and highlighted locks.

Shanina Shaik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Oct 25, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

Pippen was spotted arm-in-arm with her good friend Shanina Shaik, who channeled Catherine Zeta-Jones’ character Elena in The Mask of Zorro for her Halloween costume. Wearing a white, corseted dress with off-the-shoulder puffed sleeves and a rapier to match, Shaik’s shiny dark locks made for a picture perfect recreation of the character’s iconic look.

Kelly Osbourne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Oct 25, 2019 at 8:26am PDT

Kelly Osbourne’s purple locks were perfectly paired with her creepy clown makeup as she kept the focus on her makeup at Hilton’s party, where she sported a low-cut flannel shirt and playful pigtails to finish off the eerie costume. There’s more to come from the Fashion Police alum as well, with her hashtagging “Look 1” underneath photos from the night.

Paris Hilton

As for Hilton herself, the socialite has yet to post a photo of herself from her own party, but was captured looking like a full-on superhero in her She-Ra costume, complete with fully-detailed bodice, shoulder coverings and cape. Don’t forget the heart-shaped sunnies to make the look all her own!

