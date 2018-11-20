Paris Hilton’s Ex-Fiance Chris Zylka Fighting for $2M Engagement Ring After Split

It was reported on Monday that Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka had split after getting engaged early this year, resulting in the incredibly unrelatable problem of what to do with the $2 million engagement ring Zylka gifted his former fiancée.

TMZ reports that the actor is attempting to get the bauble back, but Hilton has reportedly not seen Zylka since the breakup, which she reportedly initiated.

Under California law, Zylka can legally take the ring back if Hilton called off the engagement, and while the 33-year-old has reportedly not specifically asked Hilton for the piece, sources say he wants its back and add that he may ask her for it if she does not return it.

Sources say that Zylka was given a significant discount when he purchased Hilton’s ring, valued at $2 million. The heiress has a close relationship with the jeweler that created the piece, not to mention the publicity such exposure would provide.

The ring is a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond that took four months to cut and is surrounded by smaller stones, all resting on a pavé band.

A source told JustJared that Hilton and Zylka split earlier this month.

“They broke up and called off their engagement earlier this month,” the source said. “Their relationship started to become off-kilter after about two years together.”

“Paris will be focusing on her brand like DJ-ing and fragrances while Chris will get back into acting and art, like his gallery pop-ups with Banksy during Art Basel,” the insider added.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair’s “wedding was never going to happen.”

“They never had an engagement party and Chris’ parents never even met Paris’ parents,” the source said.

Hilton had previously shared that her wedding would be moved to 2019 due to her and Zylka’s busy schedules, but the insider told PEOPLE that “They postponed the 11/11 date without a new date.”

“No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding ([siblings] Nicky and Barron Hilton are both married) and she just didn’t think about the marriage part,” the insider added. “It was never going to work with Chris.”

The couple was first reported to be dating in 2017 and became engaged in Aspen over the winter. Between their engagement and split, Hilton temporarily lost her ring at a rave in March, though Zylka eventually found it in an ice bucket.

“The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over,” Hilton tweeted at the time. “Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!”

Photo Credit: Getty / George Pimentel