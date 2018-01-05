Paris Hilton Reportedly Hires ‘Ring Squad’ to Protect $2 Million Engagement Ring

Paris Hilton‘s new left hand sparkler apparently requires its own round-the-clock security team.

Sources close to the socialite and her fiance, actor Chris Zylka, told TMZ that the couple has hired 24/7 security personnel to shadow them — and her ring — since they got engaged last weekend.

Zylka proposed to Hilton on a romantic trip in Aspen, Colorado with a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond ring, valued at $2 million.

Insiders claim that Hilton opted to hire a “ring squad” because of the rise in celebrity burglaries over the past year, including the recent jewelry heist at her aunt Kyle Richards’ home. The 36-year-old is also former best friends with Kim Kardashian, who was famously robbed in Paris of millions of jewelry in 2016.

Hilton reportedly already had a security team stationed at her home, but the new protocol will equip her with protection anywhere she, and her giant bling, go. Sources said it won’t seem too obvious, though, as her squad are clad in street clothes.

Hilton and Zylka’s engagement comes after two years of dating, though they publicly announced their relationship in February 2017. The heiress shared the exciting news of her impending marriage on social media Tuesday, posting a snap of her fiancé on one knee.

“I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist,” Hilton wrote.

She also shared video footage of Zylka’s proposal amongst the mountains, during which she snatched the ring box from his hand and hurled her body around his.

In a tweet, Hilton added combined her signature phrase with the big news: “I’m engaged That’s hot!!!”