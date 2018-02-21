See Paris Hilton’s $2 Million Engagement Ring From Every Angle

When Paris Hilton announced her engagement to The Leftovers actor Chris Zylka on Jan. 2, fans’ eyes immediately dropped to the socialite’s left hand.

What they found there on her ring finger was an engagement ring fitting of the Hilton heiress — a stunning, 20-carat pear-shaped halo diamond that looks like it must be a workout to carry around.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Diamond expert and celebrity jeweler Michael Greene told PEOPLE at the time that the ring must have been about $2 million, and gave a bit of insight as to Zylka’s thought process behind the ring.

“Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request,” Greene said. “The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring.”

Hilton, 36, and Zylka, 32, have been dating for two years before he whipped out the ring and got down on one knee in Aspen, Colorado while on a New Years ski trip.

And Hilton’s reaction was worth the money. She told PEOPLE of her bling, “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

Keep scrolling to see all the photos of the stunning piece of jewellery Hilton has posted since the big day.

The first glimpse

Fans first got a glimpse of Hilton’s ring in her Instagram engagement announcement, which shows Zylka getting down on one knee for his shocked girlfriend. In the last slide of her slideshow, Hilton gave fans the big ring reveal in a photo of the two kissing mountainside.

“I said Yas!” she captioned the photos. “So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

Showing off on the slopes

Hilton showed off her new bling on the remainder of her engagement trip to Aspen, pairing the massive rock with a shiny gold ski suit in this Jan. 2 shot.

#GoldenGirl ❄️???‍♀️?❄️ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 2, 2018 at 9:58pm PST

“#GoldenGirl,” she captioned the photo, adding the crown, snowflake and diamond emojis.

#Goals

Hilton flaunted her fabulous ring alongside fiancé Zylka in a sexy photoshoot she posted to Instagram on Jan. 11.

In the photo, Hilton smizes while wearing a tropical print bathing suit and bedazzled sunglasses while Zylka presses his head into her chest. On her left hand, the engagement ring can be seen jutting out from the side, proving how truly huge the diamond is.

“Nothing is sexier than a man who is madly in love with with you & does anything & everything he can, to have & to keep you,” she captioned the photo, adding, “#Goals.”

Behind the scenes

In what appears to be a behind-the-scenes shot from the previous photoshoot, Zylka and Hilton look lovingly at each other while the couple’s two dogs mill about in this Jan. 11 shot.

On Zylka’s left shoulder, fans got a look at the engagement ring he so lovingly picked out paired with his fiancée’s red nails.

“I love our life together,” she captioned the photo. “So perfect, like a fairytale come true.”

Blinging in a Bugatti

What could be more Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous than a photo with your $2 million engagement ring in your $2.6 million Bugatti?

The newly-engaged Simple Life personality did some strategic posing with her left hand in this Jan. 21 shot, showing off her expensive ride and expensive relationship.

Chilling in the Bu. ? A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 21, 2018 at 11:13pm PST

“Chilling in the Bu,” she captioned the photo, in which she rocks a leather jacket, sunglasses and a stylish felt hat.

Diamonds, diamonds everywhere

Hilton could not be possibly be surrounded by more diamonds in this extravagant photoshoot.

The blonde bombshell stuns in a light pink bustier, crystal-studded fishnets and bedazzled pumps in the Jan. 27 photo, juxtaposed with a background of massive diamonds. And of course, the centerpiece of her photo is her beautiful diamond ring.

“Leave a little sparkle wherever you go…” she captioned the photo. “#ShineBrightLikeADiamond.”

Grammys Glam

Hilton was every bit the elegant star a the 2018 Grammy Awards, capturing the spotlight in a long-sleeved white gown with playful cut-outs and a tousled bouffant.

The Stars Are Blind singer definitely showed off her ring on the red carpet, but paired the stunner with a simpler diamond band on her right hand.

“This was my favorite #Grammys look ever,” she captioned a Jan. 28 slideshow of red carpet photos from the event.

Fun With Filters

Sometimes you just have to take a shameless ring photo! Hilton posted a “just because” photo on Jan. 31, showing off her engagement ring with a casual pose while rocking a fishnet sweat suit and pairing her signature blonde tresses with a silly Snapchat filter.

#Blondie ? A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 31, 2018 at 12:34pm PST

“#Blondie,” she captioned the photo simply.

Spirit Sister

Hilton showed off her ring on a trip to the GUESS factory party with “spirit sister” and designer Brandi Howe on Jan. 31.

The socialite made sure her left hand made it into the selfie she took with Howe, pairing her ring with leather fingerless gloves and a matching embroidered jacket. Howe, on the other hand, kept her accessory game on the minimal side, allowing Hilton’s ring to really shine in the playful Snapchat-filtered photo.

“#GoodTimes at the @GUESS party with my #SpiritSister @BrandiHowe.,” she captioned the photo.

Photo credit: Instagram / @parishilton