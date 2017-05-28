Paris Hilton And Chris Zylka Get Hilariously Photobombed By Will Smith

If you are to get photobombed, then Will Smith is the person you want in the picture. Paris Hilton took to Instagram showing off her hilarious photo mishap with the A-list actor.

In the pic, we see Paris posing with her boyfriend Chris Zylka. She clutches on to him while he gazes into her eyes. We also see Will Smith in the pic rushing to get out of the snap, but not succeeding. The pic was taken at an event in Cannes but Paris didn’t reveal which one.

“When you get photobombed by #WillSmith,” Paris wrote for the caption adding the laughing cat emoji.

Check out the hilarious pic below:

When you get photobombed by #WillSmith. 😹 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 27, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

The heiress looked quite phenomenal while at the 70th Annual Film Festival. In her pic before the photobomb Paris posted a few snaps of herself in a Phillip Plein outfit.

The outfit featured a form fitted dress that had lacy detail near the bosom and a long slit on the side of the skirt. She also wore thigh high boots that tied all the way to the top and featured stitched rose detail on the back of the boots.

She captioned the pic, “Love my sexy new #PhilippPlein boots,” adding an excited cat face and fire emoji. Check her out in the ensemble below:

Love my sexy new #PhilippPlein boots. 😻🔥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 27, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

