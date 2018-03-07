Pamela Anderson Posts About Her ‘Beautiful Boys’ in Wake of Son’s Bloody Altercation With Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson has presumably weighed in on the controversy surrounding her ex-husband Tommy Lee and son Brandon Lee — and she made it clear who she’s siding with.

The model and actress posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday which showed a collage of photos of “my beautiful boys,” her sons Brandon and Dylan Jagger Lee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anderson shares her sons with Tommy Lee, to whom she was married between 1995 and 1998. While the photos could simply show Anderson as a proud mom, the timing of the post suggests she is expressing her support for Brandon, who engaged in a fist fight with his father on Monday night.

Brandon, 21, claimed to TMZ that he and Tommy got in a fight after his dad had been drinking and attacked him. He admitted to punching the Mötley Crüe drummer, but said it was in self defense.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to Tommy’s home just before 11 p.m. on Monday, according to The Blast. An insider told the outlet that they were called by the Los Angeles County Sheriff about a possible injury on the scene. Around 11:35 p.m., Tommy was transported to the hospital.

While Brandon claims self defense in the altercation, Tommy, 55, also insists he fought his son for the same reason and slammed TMZ for what he claims to be a false report by his son.

“Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bulls—. My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth,” Lee wrote on Tuesday.

The musician also posted evidence of his brawl on Instagram in a now-deleted post which showed his swollen, bloodied lip.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote in the caption. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!”

Tommy nor Brandon chose to elaborate on what caused their fight, but the father has been airing much of his family’s dirty laundry on social media lately, including a scathing tweet about ex-wife Anderson.

Prior to the altercation, Tommy sent a heated tweet to Piers Morgan, calling out the controversial journalist for an interview he shared with Anderson over the weekend. During the sit-down, Anderson discussed her tumultuous three-year marriage to the rockstar.

“[Piers Morgan,] ur interviews w/ Donald Trump and my ex-wife are pathetic! Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s— but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention,” he wrote, signing the message “‘The abuser’ (who she texts everyday & asks for me back.)”

While Morgan offered to have an on-air chat with Tommy to get his take on their relationship, he didn’t jump at the offer.

“I suggest you don’t interview her,” Lee shot back. “Are you that desperate for people to interview? She literally has NOTHING going on so she brings up old drama for attention. I’m sure there’s some people better worth your time. Lovely to hear from you too ha.”

Amid the family scandal, Lee is preparing to marry his fourth wife, actress and social media influencer Brittany Furlan after their Valentine’s Day engagement earlier this year.