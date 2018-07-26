Pamela Anderson to Marry World Cup Soccer Champion Adil Rami

Pamela Anderson is getting married to French soccer player Adil Rami, The Sun reports. Weeks after Rami, who plays for Marseille, won the World Cup in Russia, he reportedly has proposed to Anderson, who was seen with a diamond ring on her ring finger as the two left a Hollywood restaurant on Monday.

Click here to see the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Sun also reports that Rami, 32, has met Anderson’s mother. A friend of the couple told the publication that “they’re so loved-up.”

After Anderson, 51, watched France beat Belgium to advance to the World Cup finals, Rami denied engagement talk, although he did say that “she’s wonderful.”

A source told Radar that the couple was waiting until after the World Cup to announce their engagement. “Now that that’s done, they can focus on setting a wedding date!” the source said.

“They’re talking of having a small, intimate and VERY romantic ceremony somewhere in the south of France!” revealed the insider.

Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee were married from 1995 to 1998. She was married to singer Kid Rock for three months in 2006. She married film producer Rick Salomon in October 2007 and divorced in February 2008 — announcing in January 2014 that they had re-married. In February 2015, Saloman again filed for divorce from Anderson.

Rami shares 2-year-old twins, Zayn and Madi, with his former partner Sidonie Biémont.

The Baywatch star made headlines in recent months after Lee made public a dispute between himself and his and Anderson’s son, 21-year-old Brandon Lee. Back in March, Lee posted a photo of his bloodied face, claiming that his son punched him and knocked him unconscious. Brandon claimed that the assault was in defense of Anderson, who Lee had been bashing on social media.

Lee’s fiancé, Brittany Furlan, called the police on Brandon, and Lee even went so far as to press charges against his son, although the charges were later dropped.

During the dispute, Anderson called Lee a “disaster spinning out of control.”

“I have complete faith in Brandon and his team to resolve this unfortunate and sad situation regarding his father,” Anderson wrote on her website in March. “I pray Tommy gets the help he needs. His actions are desperate and humiliating – He is a disaster spinning out of control and he is not acting like a father.”

She also accused Furlan of keeping him “drunk” and encouraging bad behavior.

“He is sick. The definition of narcissist/sociopath- His fiancé keeps him drunk – this is what he wants – someone to behave badly with,” Anderson wrote of Lee. “It’s terrible and unfortunately he has made this private matter very public. I have always tried only to set record straight. Trying to paint him as not a bad guy. Just one who is human and made mistakes – He still cannot handle the guilt about his abusive behavior and has never taken responsibility for what he has done. Let’s hope this will be his saving grace. I can only pray for him and protect my sons, who also fiercely protect me.”