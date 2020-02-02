Pamela Anderson and Husband Jon Peters Break up After 12 Days of Marriage

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have called it quits, just 12 days after their secret Malibu marriage ceremony. This was the fifth marriage for both the former Baywatch star and reclusive Hollywood movie producer. A source told The Hollywood Reporter the couple had not filed for the legal paperwork for a marriage certificate yet.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” Anderson said in a statement to THR Saturday. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Peters, 74, did not comment.

The only attendees at their wedding were Anderson’s two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, Peters’ three daughters, and his ex-wife Christine Forsyth-Peters.

After their secret wedding was announced earlier this month, Peters and Anderson both released statements declaring their love for one another. Anderson even shared a poem.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way,” Peters said. “There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much. There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

“He’s been there all along,” Anderson wrote in her poem. “Never failed me – I’m ready now and he’s ready too.”

Anderson and Peters briefly dated in the 1980s after meeting at the Playboy Mansion.

This was Anderson’s fourth marriage. She was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon in 2007 and again from 2014 to 2015. Peters’ first wife was actress Lesley Ann Warren, with whom he shares thee children.

Peters is a controversial figure in Hollywood, and has not worked in a movie in over a decade. He was credited as a producer on Superman Returns, Man of Steel and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born remake only due to his connections to previous versions of the materials. In fact, Man of Steel producer Christopher Nolan reportedly banned him from the film’s set.

In 2018, the Producers Guild of America did not include him as a producer on A Star Is Born after the sexual harassment allegations he has faced came to light. In 2011, he paid $3.3 million after a former assistant accused him of sexual harassment during Superman Returns‘ production.

