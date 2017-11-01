Pamela Anderson Reveals Needle-Filled Halloween Photo

Pamela Anderson celebrated Halloween with a haunting throwback photo that is full of needles. The former Playboy model took to Instagram on Tuesday to upload the creepy snap.

@davidlachapelleofficial #acupuncture #tortureme A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

The image shows the 50-year-old lying on a metal table wearing nothing but a strap over her chest. Most noticeably, she appears to be stuck with a number of massive needles sticking out of her body.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Pamela Anderson Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton

Anderson captioned the snap with the hashtags, “acupuncture” and “torture me.”

After posting on social media, a number of her fans flooded the comments section to share their reaction to the haunting image.

“It’s like Neo in The Matrix,” one person wrote.

“Acupuncture or voodoo party?” another commented.

Earlier in the day, the Baywatch alum shared another steamy shot. In the picture, Anderson can be seen wearing a black bodysuit along with a leather cap. The daring outfit put her famous figure on full display as she struck a seductive pose and shot a smoldering glance away from the camera.

She captioned the photo with hashtags for photographer, “Ellen Von Unwerth,” “crazy horse” and “paris.”

More: Pamela Anderson Reveals Artsy ‘Playboy’ Photo