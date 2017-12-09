Pamela Anderson Flaunts New Lingerie Line

Pamela Anderson has made headlines for many reasons lately, but this time it’s for a new photo in which she flaunts her curves while promoting a new lingerie line.

#pamelalovescocodemer @cocodemeruk #ladysmith #collection #pink A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:58am PST

In a new snap posted to her Instagram, Anderson shows off a matching bra and pantry set from Coco de Mer.

Anderson is the “brand ambassador” for the London-based fashion and accessory company, and the lingerie she is modeling in the photo is from her Pamela Loves Coco de Mer line.

This is the first time she has launched her own line of designer lingerie for the company, according to The Blast.

Anderson recently landed in the headlines after she discovered that she and the U.S. Vice President were in the same building at the same time and she attempted to flirt her way past secret service to see him.

The former Baywatch star was reportedly filming a PSA the National Limousine Association’s Ride Responsibly campaign at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York, when it was brought to her attention that Vice President Mike Pence was also in the same building.

Anderson then sought out the area where the V.P. was and “marched straight up to the Secret Service and asked to see Pence.”

“The Secret Service agent practically swooned and fainted when she walked up to him and started pressing her finger on his badge. Anderson said, ‘I’d like to meet the vice president,’ ” one witness said. “The agent did get it together enough to politely refuse, saying the vice president was busy,” the insider added.

Reporters reached out to Anderson for comment and she responded by telling them her side of the story.

“I wanted to thank [Pence] for supporting protection of sources for journalists. He is heralded for co-sponsoring proposals for a ‘federal shield law,’ which I deeply admire. This action would have allowed journalists to keep confidential sources secret — even if the government requested them,” the Barb Wire actress said.