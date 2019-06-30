Pamela Anderson’s Ex Adil Rami Responds to Abuse Allegations: ‘This Is Really Disgusting’

Adil Rami, the French soccer player who dated Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, is blasting her allegations of abuse during their relationship. On Saturday, Rami broke his silence over their split, calling the allegations “really disgusting,” but insisting he respects Anderson’s decision to split up.

Early last week, Anderson, 51, published a lengthy Instagram post in which she said she felt like the last two years of her life with Rami “have been a big lie.” She went on to claim that Rami was living a “double life” and kept his relationship with the mother of his two children going.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was scammed, led to believe … we were in big love,” Anderson wrote. “I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters?”

Anderson said this was “worse” and he “lied to all.”

“How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this?” Anderson wrote. “I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people [with the National Domestic Violence Hotline] and not be wise enough or able to help myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adil Rami (@adilrami) on Jun 29, 2019 at 12:13am PDT

Rami, 33, took to Instagram Saturday to defend himself with a statement in French.

“I kept silent because I am shocked and it is very difficult to speak without interpreting every word. But I have too much on my heart,” Rami wrote. “I will make it simple and super clear and as I said before I will not comment on the details of our life with Pamela. I want to tell you that these accusations of violence are completely false and I can not let that go. I hallucinate so much it’s serious.”

Rami went on to note that those who know him understand his values and it is “impossible” that he could do what Anderson claimed.

“If she wanted to touch me she chose well. She knows that my commitment to the cause of violence against women is something that is really important to me,” Rami wrote. “I respect too much the women solidarity people I met and this fight! This is really disgusting.”

He continued, “After that I respect the decision of the association, it saddens me but I respect. After lying to keep a good relationship with her ex and her children is one thing, but using lies about violence to hurt me, it goes too far and it’s unfair. Again I will not let these false accusations on me and my family unanswered. All this is too serious. Here I said what I had to say and with the heart. I let the pros take care of it now. For me place in the future.”

Anderson and Rami began dating in 2017 and were living together in France. They were engaged at one point, but called it off back in September 2018.

Rami is a central defender for Marseille. He has been a member of the French national team since 2010 and was part of the team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Photo credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images