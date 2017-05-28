Pamela Anderson Takes A Dip In The Ocean Wearing An Immaculate Gown

In the ’90s, Pamela Anderson became one of the most sought-after actresses, due mostly to her performance in Baywatch and frequent dips in the ocean, with her wet swimsuit showing off all of her curves. In honor of the release of the theatrical adaptation of the series, Anderson took a dip in the ocean, but wore a much more expensive outfit than one would normally wear. You can head to the Daily Mail to see the photos.

This weekend saw the opening of the long-awaited Baywatch feature film, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach, and Alexandra Daddario. Integral cast members of the original series, Anderson and David Hasselhoff, also appear in small roles. While attending the opening of a new beach-front club, the 49-year-old couldn’t resist the opportunity to dive into the water, despite the pristine gown she was wearing.

Anderson’s emergence from the ocean might not have looked quite like anything she did on the series that made her famous, but with her dress clinging to her figure, she was still a sight to behold. Making the stunt even more impressive is that her makeup didn’t appear to wash off or begin to run, a credit to her cosmetic team.

In addition to being in Europe to celebrate the Cannes Film Festival, Anderson has also been spending a lot of time with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, leading to rumors of romance between the two.

Although Anderson hasn’t confirmed the extent of their relationship, she revealed, “Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle, I love him for this.”

The amount of time the high profile personalities spends together and how it could be construed as romantic is something Anderson is aware of, admitting, “I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation.” She added, “That’s fine but I’d rather not go into private details but let’s just say everyone deserves love.”

Assange was recently cleared of rape and molestation charges he was facing in Sweden that he was facing, however, these are only some of Assange’s legal woes, as his exploits in the world of internet hacking have resulted in many different criminal charges.

If you’d like to see Anderson in her more familiar red swimsuit, you can see Baywatch in theaters now.

