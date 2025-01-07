Pamela Anderson ‘Almost Got Killed’ on a Plane by Man Who Mistook Her for Member of The Chicks

A case of mistaken identity nearly turned deadly when an enraged airline passenger confused one famous blonde for another. Pamela Anderson has revealed she was almost attacked on a flight by a man who mistakenly believed she was a member of The Chicks during the height of the band’s 2003 controversy. The incident began when a hostile passenger approached her seat, demanding, “Do you know what this country’s done for you?”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, what have I done?’” Anderson recalled recently on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. The situation escalated as the flight continued, with Anderson describing the man’s threatening behavior: “I would look back, you know, him and he’d be like, ‘Oh my God.’ And then this, you know, stewardess had to like handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me.” He sat in his seat, seething with rage and gnashing his teeth like a feral animal before flight attendants were forced to restrain him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

The confusion stemmed from one of the most controversial moments in country music history. The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks) faced intense backlash in 2003 after lead singer Natalie Maines criticized President George W. Bush and the invasion of Iraq during a London concert. “Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas,” Maines had said.

The comment sparked immediate outrage across America. The band was dropped from country music station playlists nationwide, faced death threats, and saw their careers temporarily derailed by the controversy. The intensity of the backlash reflected the volatile political climate of the post-9/11 era, when questioning the administration’s military decisions could lead to severe public consequences.

It was in this heated atmosphere that Anderson found herself targeted by a stranger’s misplaced rage. The incident left her shaken, though she maintained her sense of humor about the experience. “Scared to fly after that a little bit,” she shared, noting with characteristic lightness that it was only “like the 400th most weird thing” to happen in her life. “Yeah, that’s minor,” she added, despite the traumatic nature of the encounter.