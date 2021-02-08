Paddy Doherty Hospitalized Again Just Weeks After First Stay for COVID-19 Treatment

✖

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding star Paddy Doherty was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after developing breathing problems. He had contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia in January and felt lasting effects. Doherty was put hooked up to oxygen, but he only spent one day in the hospital before heading home.

Doherty posted a video on Sunday where he provided an update about his condition and his time in the hospital. The former bare-knuckle boxer spent time coughing but also said that he was "alive" and that he was dealing with some asthma issues. "Good morning, well I'm alive. I'm alive! Well I'm just about alive, hahaha. It's a good morning," Doherty said through a coughing fit.

"I was in hospital yesterday and thank God I came out late last night. It is what it is. I have asthma and all that crap. Anyway, I want to wish you all a very good morning. I hope everything is going well for yous and have a great day.

Doherty continued by explaining that "if you can say 'good morning' it is a good morning, honest to God, no matter what sort of a day it is, it is a good morning. So listen from me to you all I salute, blow yous a kiss, be lucky, and may god bless you all. Be safe."

Doherty previously sparked concerns about his health after testing positive for coronavirus. He spent six days under the eyes of the medical professionals, who gave him a 50% chance of survival. He was put on a course of steroids to help his lungs and ultimately exited the hospital. Though Doherty later explained that he was "paralyzed" during the hospital stay. He said that he couldn't speak or move his extremities.

Following the announcement that he was out of the hospital, Doherty took a trip to a nearby cemetery to visit the graves of some friends. He carried several bottles of Beck's beer and placed them on two graves sitting side-by-side. He then sipped on his own bottle of beer while talking about his friends.

"Poor John Rooney. Listen, what a pipe-player he was, he was the bee's knees. And that's his son Felix, a good chap to play the penny whistle as well," Doherty said while panning his camera, as reported by the Mirror UK. He called it a tragedy that the father and son were buried next to each other.