Ozzy Osbourne Reveals How He Feels About His Multiple Affairs

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have been married for 35 years, but things haven’t always been easy for the rock and roll couple. Sharon recently told The Telegraph that Ozzy had cheated on her with multiple women throughout the years, and Ozzy discussed his infidelities in a new interview with Rolling Stone, calling the couples’ ups and downs “a rock & roll thing.”

“You take the good with the bad,” he explained. “When I was a crazy f—er, I’m lucky she didn’t walk out. Now I’m coming on five years clean and sober, and I’ve realized what a f—ing idiot I was. I mean, I’m still nuts, but in control of it a bit more. … When I said, ‘Don’t get caught by your missus,’ I’m not proud of all that s—. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f—ing idiot I’ve been.”

Ozzy added that he and Sharon do love each other.

“There’s no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with,” he said. “You make a mistake and you learn by it. She’s made a few mistakes, and so have I. Sometimes, I’ve looked at my wife and I’ve just been angry as f—, and vice versa. Other times, I go, ‘F—, I love you.’”

In July, Ozzy and Sharon celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, with Sharon posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years,” she wrote. “Here’s to the next chapter of our lives. Love you more today than yesterday. Always remember: You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniversary.”

