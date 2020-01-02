Ozzy Osbourne Fans Have Words After Bizarre ‘Deathbed’ Report Comes Out

Ozzy Osbourne fans have strong feelings about the recent report from Radar Online that the Black Sabbath rocker is on his “deathbed.” With a source telling the publication that Osbourne is in “chronic pain” and “begging to be put out of his misery,” many fans were hoping the report is untrue, taking to Twitter to react to the news.

“He’s in such bad shape that he didn’t even notice Sharon wasn’t there,” the insider reportedly said, with Radar reporting that Osbourne’s wife Sharon Osbourne traveled to her native England with their daughter Kelly Osbourne for a work commitment over the holidays.

But Kelly denied any validity to the report, slamming it on her Instagram Story as “sickening” and saying that she spent the day with her father.

“Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad,” Kelly, 35, began.

“I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed’ sometimes the media makes me sick!!! It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the F— on this is utter bulls—,” she concluded.

Fans were overjoyed to hear that the report was untrue.

The hoax came after a year full of health complications for Ozzy, in particular a fall at his home in April 2019 that dislodged metal rods that were surgically placed in his back years previously following a 2003 motorbike accident. Despite the fact that both he and wife Sharon Osbourne had denied previous death reports, Wednesday’s report still caught traction amid all the canceled tour dates throughout the past year.

In October, Ozzy himself insisted that he was “not dying” as he announced another delay to the European leg of his solo tour. “I’m not dying, I am recovering It’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would,” the 70-year-old said in a video clip, adding that he was “bored stiff” with being bedridden all day.

After delaying the North American dates earlier this year, Ozzy said in October that those dates, scheduled to start in May 2020, will go ahead as planned. “I can’t wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you’re just going to have to be more patient,” he said.

“I just want to say one thing to the fans: I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty. I love you,” he said.