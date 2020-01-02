Ozzy Osbourne ‘Deathbed’ Report Hits the Internet

Months after Sharon Osborne shared an update on her husband’s health, a new report about Ozzy Osborne has been circling that paints a troubling picture of his well-being. According to Radar Online, Ozzy is reportedly not in a good place at the moment and has been struggling with his declining health.

“Ozzy is in chronic pain and begging to be put out of his misery!” an insider claimed to the publication. “He’s in such bad shape that he didn’t even notice Sharon wasn’t there.”

Apparently, Ozzy and Sharon did not celebrate the holidays together, as Sharon traveled to her native England with daughter Kelly Osborne for a work commitment. Because of his health, Ozzy was not able to fly in order to be with his wife. His son, Jack Osborne, and daughter, Aimee Osborne, stayed behind in the United States in order to take care of him. It reportedly marked the first time in 40 years that Ozzy and Sharon were unable to spend the holidays together.

This reported update about Ozzy’s health comes months after he experienced a medical emergency in early 2019. In April, it was revealed that the rocker had fallen in his home in the middle of the night. As a result of the fall, he dislodged metal rods that were placed in his back after a 2003 motorbike accident. During an episode of The Talk, Sharon clarified that her husband was doing alright following the accident.

“And all of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged,” she explained to the audience, per the Associated Press. “So we had to cancel his year events. But he’s good, he’s fine, he’s great.”

Sharon further expounded upon her husband’s accident to The Sun in November. She explained to the publication that the night of his fall was a very stressful one because of the poor medical attention that they received.

“They fixed the collarbone straight away but his spinal cord was so inflamed they had to wait a week to do an operation,” Sharon explained, noting that the had to travel to multiple hospitals in order to get someone to fix the issue. “He was in surgery for five hours and afterwards they told us it would take him a year to recover. … It’s terrifying when you see somebody you love so incapacitated. They can’t do a thing, and you’re so engulfed with fear that you can’t think clearly. So we didn’t do any research or ask the right questions. … Now, certain doctors say, ‘Well, maybe he shouldn’t have had this operation.’ … Every doctor seems to have a different opinion.”

While rumors have abounded for months regarding Ozzy’s health, Sharon did clear up some of those rumors herself in October.

“But he’s getting better, he’s recuperating,” she said on The Talk before addressing the rumors that her husband was near death. “The thing is, why be so like, ‘crazy train?’ How disrespectful to anyone…I’d just like to say something, Ozzy ain’t going nowhere.”