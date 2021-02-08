OWN TV and Radio Host Dr. Laura Berman's Son Dead at 16 From Apparent Overdose

✖

Dr. Laura Berman is mourning the loss of 16-year-old son Samuel after the teen died of a drug overdose. The Oprah Winfrey Network host and best-selling author broke the tragic news Monday that her son had died after consuming fentanyl-laced Xanax, warning parents to watch their children closely in the wake of her family's loss.

"My beautiful boy is gone. 16 years old. Sheltering at home. A drug dealer connected with him on Snapchat and gave him fentanyl laced Xanax and he overdosed in his room," Berman shared on social media alongside a photo with her son. "They do this because it hooks people even more and is good for business but it causes overdose and the kids don't know what they are taking. My heart is completely shattered and I am not sure how to keep breathing. I post this now only so that not one more kid dies."

"We watched him so closely. Straight A student. Getting ready for college. Experimentation gone bad," she continued of how things went so wrong without her knowledge. "He got the drugs delivered to the house. Please watch your kids and WATCH SNAPCHAT especially. That's how they get them."

The In the Bedroom With Dr. Laura Berman star told E! News in a statement that her son, called Sammy by his loved ones, was "a beautiful soul who left us way too soon." As her family mourns the loss of the teen, Berman called on social media platforms to do better to prevent this kind of thing from happening to another child. "Our hearts are broken for ourselves and for all the other children that are suffering during this pandemic," she wrote in a statement. "We call on Snapchat and Twitter to help the Santa Monica Police with their investigation, which according to the police is something the big technology companies regularly refuse to do. And we encourage every parent to manage their children's social media as closely as possible."

Berman's followers were quick to send their condolences after her devastating announcement. "My heart goes out to you, Laura. This is so shattering," one person wrote. "You have a community here to support you. Sending love to you & your family!" Another added, "I am so so sorry for your loss. Sam had such a beautiful soul and brought joy and laughter to all of us."